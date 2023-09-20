3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.90

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2628379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.