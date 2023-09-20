First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.09

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 17018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

First Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

