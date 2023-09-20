G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.72

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

