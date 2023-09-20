Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.08

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 63929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
