CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,480 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 1.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of CRH worth $116,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

CRH opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

