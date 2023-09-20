Greenhaven Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,970,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,450 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 6.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $505,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 128,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

