SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,677 shares of company stock worth $718,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

