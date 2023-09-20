Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $314.23 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 4.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Whirlpool worth $314,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

