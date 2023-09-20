Greenhaven Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,581 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 5.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of D.R. Horton worth $437,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

