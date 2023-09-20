Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.30

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 49732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.