Greenhaven Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 122.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 2.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $214,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

ARW opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.