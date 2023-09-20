iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.23

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.23 and last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 176306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

