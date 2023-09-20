IAM Advisory LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

