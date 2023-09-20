IAM Advisory LLC Sells 539 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

