IAM Advisory LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

