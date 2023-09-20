RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 364.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

