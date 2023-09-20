Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $520,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

