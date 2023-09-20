NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 449,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 259,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 108,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

