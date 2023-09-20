RDA Financial Network Has $270,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after buying an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.