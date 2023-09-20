IAM Advisory LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

