NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

