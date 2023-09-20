Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

