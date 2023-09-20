IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average is $185.67.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

