NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

