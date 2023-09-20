NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 869,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

