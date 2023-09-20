IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average is $392.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

