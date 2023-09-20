Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $234.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.46. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

