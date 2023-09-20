NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $57.07.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort S&P500
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.