NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.