RDA Financial Network Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $508.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

