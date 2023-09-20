Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.