Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VV opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
