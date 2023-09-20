iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

