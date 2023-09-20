Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 58,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

