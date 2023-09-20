Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

