Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 32,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
