Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

