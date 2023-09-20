Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
