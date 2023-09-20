Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.