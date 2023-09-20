Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

