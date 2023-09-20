Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 673 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,108,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $230.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

