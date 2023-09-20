Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

