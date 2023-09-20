Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $87.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.