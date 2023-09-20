Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 31,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 58,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

