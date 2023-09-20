Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 201,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,014,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
