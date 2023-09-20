Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 201,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,014,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

