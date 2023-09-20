Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 2.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 30,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.