AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 415,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. AlTi Global has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.