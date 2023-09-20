Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.93. 36,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 51,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Get Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $926,000.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.