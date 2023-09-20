Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 0.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. 12,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 143,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Taoping Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get Taoping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.