Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park City Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.