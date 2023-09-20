AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,114,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 965,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 317.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 260,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,919 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.