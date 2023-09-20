AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,114,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 965,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 317.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
