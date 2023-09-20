Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$28.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.31. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$21.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.